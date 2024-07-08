Registration opens for week-long job skills training for Genesee County teens

By EVM Staff

Registration is now open for TeenQuest’s summer session, which will be held from July 22 to July 25, 2024.

The free pre-employment and leadership program teaches Genesee County teens the skills needed to get and keep a job. It also earns them an invite to the 2025 Summer Youth Initiative Job Fair, during which local employers will interview students for job openings next summer.

“We often say that students who go through our program have the ‘TeenQuest advantage,’” said Brianna Mosier, executive director of Flint & Genesee Education & Talent, in a press release on July 8. “Compared to their peers, TeenQuest graduates have a clearer understanding of what today’s employers are looking for. Because of that, they’re better prepared to excel both in interviews and on the job.”

The summer session will be an accelerated offering held over the course of four days at Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, at 4119 Saginaw St., Flint. The session will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

During this time, teens will learn the basics of financial literacy, the job application and interview process, business etiquette, work ethics, goal setting, and conflict resolution. They will also put their new skills to the test by participating in mock interviews led by local business professionals at the end of the week.

TeenQuest is available to students aged 14 to 19 who attend public, private, charter, alternative or home schools in Genesee County. Participants must be entering grades 9-12 during the 2024-25 school year. To apply for TeenQuest’s summer session, visit EducateFlintandGenesee.org/TeenQuest.

The program is also seeking volunteers from the business community to serve as mock interviewers on July 25 from 3-5 p.m. To learn more, or to volunteer, contact Dawn Bye at (810) 600-1413 or dbye@flintandgenesee.org.

