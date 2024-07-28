Early, in-person voting begins in Flint

By EVM Staff

Early voting hours in the City of Flint began on Saturday, July 27, 2024, and will continue for nine consecutive days through Sunday, August 4.

According to a press release from the Flint City Clerk’s Office on July 26, early voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with the exception of Aug. 4, when hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city’s early voting site is located in City Council Chambers, on the third floor of Flint City Hall, which is located at 1101 S. Saginaw St. in downtown Flint.

The right to early, in-person voting prior to election day came from Proposal 22-2, passed by Michigan voters in 2022 and signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in July 2023.

For additional information about the August 6 election in general, please contact the Flint City Clerk’s Office at (810) 766-7414.

