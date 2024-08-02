By EVM Staff

Really Cool Comic Con is back in Flint this weekend, with the family-friendly convention ready to welcome thousands of fans to the Dort Financial Center.

According to the convention’s press release, the weekend-long event will feature a star-studded lineup of anime voice actors, including talents from hit series like My Hero Academia, One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Black Clover, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and many more.

“The community has created a truly remarkable event which is now a staple in Flint,” said Michael Blagborne, Operations Director for Really Cool Comic Con. “Whether you’re a fan of comics, toys, video games, anime, or want to spend time making core memories with your family, this event has something for everyone.”

Highlights of the 2024 convention include a cosplay contest and a spread of free activities and experiences for attendees. The event also promises 360-degree photo booth, a scavenger hunt, exclusive panels with special guests, face painting, and other kid-focused activities.

“We are thrilled to bring the convention back to Flint again. It’s a special atmosphere, so creative and inclusive,” Blagborne said. “Seeing fans of all ages and families come out to share in the experience is so amazing. We invite absolutely everyone to join us. Throw on a cosplay costume and share the experience with us!”

Really Cool Comic Con will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets and more information are available at the convention’s website.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

