‘Be a Tourist in Your Hometown’ for 810 Day

Following a five-year hiatus, Explore Flint & Genesee is bringing back its “Be a Tourist in Your Hometown” event today, Aug. 10, 2024,

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the day-long celebration offers locals a tour of multiple area attractions, including museums, bookshops, and businesses, for just $1.

Participants can purchase tickets and pick up their event passports from one of two locations: Brush Park, at First and Harrison Streets in downtown Flint, or at the FIM Whiting Auditorium in the city’s Central Park neighborhood.

Complimentary transportation will be provided by the Flint Mass Transportation Authority, with all bus routes departing from and returning to Brush Park.

The event passports grant visitors access to participating venues and galleries like Applewood Estate, Berston Field House, Buckham Gallery, Capitol Theatre, Flint Children’s Museum, Flint River Watershed Coalition, Glenwood Cemetery and Certified Arboretum, Greater Flint Arts Council, Kettering University GM Mobility Research Center, Latinx Technology & Community Center, Mott-Warsh Gallery, Sloan Museum of Discovery, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, University of Michigan-Flint Frances Willson Thompson Library, and Whaley Historic House Museum.

There are also multiple businesses and restuarants participating, like Comma Bookstore, Elle Jae Essentials, Poke Bowl and the Shops on Saginaw.

For a full list of attractions or to learn more about the event, visit ExploreFlintandGenesee.org/BAT.

