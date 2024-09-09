Accessible voting event looks to support equal access for every Flint, Genesee County voter at upcoming info session

By EVM Staff

In recognition of Disability Voters Rights Week, The Disability Network (TDN) will be hosting an accessible voting information session on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library.

According to a TDN press release, the session will be an “informative and interactive event meant to empower and educate people on their rights and the accessible voting options available to them.” The informational portion of the afternoon will run from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. after an initial open house time.

“Whether they’re a first-time voter or looking to learn more about voting accessibility, this event will provide valuable insights and hands-on tools for voting in upcoming elections,” the release reads.

A voter access terminal will be on-site for people to test and there will be remarks from Genesee County Clerk and Register of Deeds, Dominique Clemons, and Community Advocate and Trainer, Jessica Dixon, LCSW, about accessibility and voting for people with disabilities. An ASL interpreter will also be present for the information session.

The Gloria Coles Flint Public Library is located at 1026 E. Kearsley St. in Flint.