Flint organizations to host city, state candidate forums

Communities First, Inc. (CFI), in partnership with Flint Beat and the League of Women Voters of the Flint Area, will host candidate forums for offices in the City of Flint, Genesee County, and the Michigan State House of Representatives in the coming days.

Facebook and YouTube pages from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8. According to press release from CFI on Oct. 2, 2024, the forums will be posted on the nonprofit’sandpages from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8.

“We believe that it is critical that our community has a chance to hear from candidates for state and local offices, and we greatly appreciate the partnership of the League of Women Voters and Flint Beat in helping ensure that local residents can learn more about these candidates and make an informed choice in November,” said Joel Arnold, Planning and Advocacy Manager for CFI. “The opportunity to provide a nonpartisan space for candidates to share their views is critical, and we encourage people to share these forums with their neighbors and colleagues once they are posted.”

Candidates will be discussing topics relevant to their offices as well as answering questions on why they are running for office, their policy proposals and why they believe they are the right fit for the office they are seeking. Viewers can expect discussions around local government, civic life, education, public safety, and community development.

This is the third year CFI, Flint Beat, and the League of Women Voters of the Flint Area have hosted such forums. According to the press release, the forums will be posted as follows:

October 4 – 9:00am: Flint School Board

October 4 – 1:00pm: District 3 Genesee County Board of Commissioners

October 5 – 9:00am: District 4 Genesee County Board of Commissioners

October 5 – 1:00pm: District 5 Genesee County Board of Commissioners

October 6 – 9:00am: District 7 Genesee County Board of Commissioners

October 6 – 1:00pm: District 8 Genesee County Board of Commissioners

October 7 – 9:00am: District 9 Genesee County Board of Commissioners

October 7 – 1:00pm: District 6 Genesee County Board of Commissioners

October 8 – 9:00am: 67th State House of Representatives

October 8 – 1:00pm: 70th District House of Representatives

October 8 – 6:00pm: Flint City Council Ward 1

