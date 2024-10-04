Flint Repertory Theatre dives into a new season with a big splash in ‘Godspell’

by Patsy Isenberg

The Flint Repertory Theatre’s new season opened last Saturday with a delightful interpretation of “Godspell” – originally a rock musical about the Gospel of St. Matthew adapted to 1970s New York City – now set in a swimming pool.

But more on that later.

“Godspell” has been performed many times through the years since it came on the scene as playwright and director John-Michael Tebelak’s master’s thesis at Carnegie Mellon University in 1971.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Shwartz, it was picked up rather quickly and traveled from one venue to another with varying interpretations, first presented off-off Broadway and then simply off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theater in New York City.

In the musical’s 1972 opening in Toronto, many major names took the stage: Eugene Levy, Martin Short, Gilda Radner, Victor Garber, and Andrea Martin. All of these actors went on to help launch “Saturday Night Live” and “Second City Television,” which makes sense, as “Godspell” is a product of improvisation by its cast.

In its playbill description, the musical’s evolution is explained as such: “the clownery, bits, and lines of dialogue outside of the biblical came from inside the rehearsal room,” and apparently, such a tradition has been upheld for the many productions that have followed since the musical’s premiere.

The Rep’s version is true to that improvisational history but adds in a swimming pool. No kidding: the whole story takes place in and around a swimming pool! In fact, audience members are cautioned by ushers that if they sit in the Rep’s first two rows for the performance, they may get wet.

Without giving too much away about this added element, expect the pool to act as a friendly party setting, a kind of baptismal font, and a way to make the well-rehearsed choreography of Cy Paolantonio that much more interesting throughout the performance.

While the musical’s second act gets a bit more serious than its first, the musical remains overall joyful as the character of Jesus begins to reveal who he is and that someone in the group will betray him: a pivotal moment in the gospel as well as “Godspell.”

Producing artistic director of Flint Repertory Theatre, Michael Lluberes, directed the season opener himself and explained the water feature as follows:

“To me, Godspell is not a show about religion. It’s a show about community. A group of disparate people come together to create a new way of living. Water can be playful, mysterious, and healing. It seemed the perfect container for this musical about joy, renewal and hope.”

This reviewer was impressed by how well the musical’s ten actors moved in and around the pool so effortlessly, and she found herself wondering what a challenge it must have been to achieve well after leaving the theater.

But beyond the surprises and acrobatics from its performers, “Godspell” is colorful in its own right, too. The lighting and set design by Chelsie McPhilimy and A.J. Guban is a visual feast, and when you add great performances and a literal swimming pool to the mix, it’s hard not to enjoy – even if you’re not into musicals.

“Godspell” will be presented at the Flint Repertory Theatre through October 20. Tickets, performance schedule, and more information can be found here.

