Free rides available to Flint’s early voting sites

By EVM Staff

Need a ride to the your early polling location this week? Genesee County has you covered.

County Clerk/Registrar Domonique Clemons shared that free rides are available starting at 10 a.m. to early voting sites across Flint on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 by filling out this form or calling 810-257-3283.

Pickup locations include Hasselbring Senior Center, the Flint Development Center, and Berston Field House as well as the Eastside Senior Center, Latinx Community and Technology Center, and Brennan Senior Center.

More information is available by calling the Genesee County Elections Division at 810-257-3283.

