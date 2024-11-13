Education Beat: Boose Back on Flint School Board

By Harold C. Ford

Linda Boose, a former Flint Board of Education (FBOE) member, will be returning to the board in January 2025.

She defeated Chad Schlosser in the November 2024 election by a count of 16,950, 68.96 percent of the vote, to 7,306, 29.73 percent, according to the Election Division of the Genesee County Clerk’s Office.

Boose will take the seat currently occupied by the outgoing FBOE Vice President Michael Clack, and she is slated to serve a six-year term.

Boose, 68, was formerly appointed in March 2022 to a to fill a seat on the FBOE vacated by Adrian Walker. In an interview with East Village Magazine, she addressed some of the major issues confronting Flint Community Schools (FCS) and its governing body to which she has been returned.

Q: FCS has substantial long-term debt and an annual deficit. How should that be addressed?

A: The superintendent and the board shall work together to address the long-term debt and deficit of the Flint Community School (FCS) District. I am unable to address specifics until I review the financial status of the FCS district.”

Q: About 80% of FCS students do not attend Flint’s public schools. How should that be handled?

A: The superintendent and the school board are currently working on a strategy to retain current students as well as recruit new students. I plan to work with the board to maintain and increase student enrollment.

Q: Standardized test scores are low. How can they be improved?

A: This a question you will have to ask the superintendent. The superintendent, principals and teachers, are responsible for test scores.

Q: What do you believe to be the top priorities for FCS?

A: The top priority will be to manage the schools’ finances, retain and recruit teachers and students, and to work on a strategic plan to rebuild the school district.

Q: You served on the board before. Why did you want to return?

In March 2022, I was appointed by the FCS board to complete the term of Adrian Walker. I wanted to return continue to help rebuild the district using the skills and training that I received as a board member. I understand the vision of the district. This time, I was elected by the people to serve as a board member. I look forward to working with the current members of the FCS and [the] superintendent.

Boose herself attended Flint Community Schools and graduated from Northern High School. She went on to graduate from Mott Community College and the University of Michigan-Flint, where she majored in Health Care Administration. She taught briefly at Whittier Middle School and worked for the Michigan Department of Health, based in Flint. Boose is the parent of three children that all attended Flint schools.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

