Catholic Charities breaks ground on transitional housing development for veterans experiencing homelessness

By Madeleine Graham

Veterans and Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties (CCSGC) celebrated the long-awaited groundbreaking of Sacred Heart Veteran Village at 719 E. Moore Street in Flint on Nov. 19, 2024.

Thomas Haeussler, Development Director for CCSGC, introduced the speakers for the event, among whom were Bishop Earl Boyea of the Diocese of Lansing who led the invocation, and Katie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities, who offered a moment of silence for Quincy Murphy, the late Third Ward councilman who had been instrumental in the project before his passing in early fall.

Sacred Heart Village was announced back in September 2023, when Catholic Charities promised 24-26 single occupancy “tiny homes” to serve as transitional housing for area veterans experiencing homelessness.

The bungalow-like structures, of which a total of 26 total are now confirmed, promise ADA compliance and a 5,000 square foot resource center onsite for gatherings and recreation.

According to East Village Magazine’s (EVM) reporting from earlier this year, that center will provide the Village’s residents a range of health care, educational offerings, and other support services.

In a separate interview, Haeussler elaborated on the $5.4 million project, of which one-third of the cost has already been raised.

The project is meant to serve as “a transitional housing program,” explained Haeussler, who noted that stays are anticipated to last from 18 months to three years. “This is an individualized housing plan,” he said.

Secured funding for the development has come from an array of sources so far, including $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and a $500,000 Charles Stewart Mott Foundation grant. Baxter told EVM that though the project was originally thought to total around $3.5 million, that estimate has ballooned due to a “significant increase in materials as well as changes in excavation design.”

Sacred Heart Veteran Village’s construction is set to take place in two phases. Phase one is anticipated to be complete this upcoming summer. If funds are raised, Baxter added, the second phase of the project could be done by the end of 2025.

