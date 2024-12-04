Flint City Council to consider leadership, ARPA funding at special meeting

By EVM Staff

A special Flint City Council meeting has been called for Dec. 4, 2024.

According to a public notice issued on Dec. 3, the Council will consider its organization, including a selection of president and vice president, as well as several resolutions, including two resolutions for a total of $66,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding; the sale of decommissioned City-owned land to Flint Commerce Center, LLC; the acceptance of $472,000 from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) for accessibility modifications for renters; and whether to support a project proposal from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) regarding the Second Street pedestrian bridge and path along Chavez Drive.

The special meeting was called by 6th Ward Councilwoman Tonya Burns and 9th Ward Councilman Jonathan Jarrett. It is scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m. in Council Chambers on the third floor of Flint City Hall.

