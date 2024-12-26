Parks & Rec: Exploring Flint and beyond, one park at a time

By Christina Collie

As 2024 comes to a close and we strap in for months’ more gray skies and snow, East Village Magazine’s Christina Collie has been on the hunt for the best places nearby to enjoy exploring nature in the colder weather. This is the first in a series she’s produced on parks and recreational areas to explore in Flint and its surrounding cities. While many are dog friendly, please be aware that stray dogs are a common occurrence, so stay mindful of your surroundings at all times, regardless of where you decide to explore.

Max Brandon Park

3606 DuPont Street

Flint, MI 48504

Hours: Dawn til Dusk

Max Brandon Park is a lovely 120-acre park with a paved, oval loop of approximately two miles surrounded by large oaks and maples. There are placards along the path giving information on Max Brandon and the park’s history; animals of the park; and its flora. Amenities include three porta-potty spots, picnic tables, and pull-up bars at 3 different heights.

A nice children’s playground is also right at the parking lot off Pasadena Avenue. Although dogs are allowed at Max Brandon on leash, there aren’t any disposal bins with bags available, so please make sure to bring your own bags to pick up after your four-legged friends!

While on that topic, here are some other rule and etiquette tips for peak enjoyment of shared public paths for bicyclists/joggers/walkers:

• Please note that it is illegal to have a dog off-leash in public spaces in Michigan.

• Dog owners are expected to pick up their dog’s waste when walking in public.

• Although some spots offer waste stations with bags, best practice is to have your own, in case there aren’t any available where you are walking. All pet stores sell them, usually with cool dispensers that attach to the leash, or you can find them online.

• When biking or jogging a public path and you see a person coming up in front who you are planning to pass, it is polite to give warning with a shout of “on your left/right!” so that the person in front of you is less startled – especially if they’re walking a dog. This keeps everyone safer when sharing space.

Happy exploring!

This article also appears in East Village Magazine’s December 2024 issue.

