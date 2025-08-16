By EVM Staff

The third annual Vehicle City Soccer Classic returns to Kettering University’s historic Atwood Stadium on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

The classic is hosted by the Vehicle City Sports Committee (VCSC) and features two high school matchups before an exhibition game between Flint’s semi-professional men’s soccer team, the Flint City Bucks, and Livonia City FC.

“We are once again excited to partner with the Flint City Bucks and showcase amazing talent at the Vehicle City Soccer Classic,” said Judge Duncan Beagle, president of VCSC, in a press release. “It is great to see our high school players compete, leading up to a professional game. What an amazing opportunity for these young players.”

The day will begin with matchups starting at 2:30 p.m. Gate admission is $5, and parking at the stadium is $5. The match-up schedule includes:

2:30 p.m. – Elk Rapids vs. Powers Catholic

4:30 p.m. – Clarkston vs. Grand Blanc

The Flint City Bucks will take on Livonia City FC at 7:30 p.m. for Atwood Stadium Kids Night, meaning all kids 12 and under are free with an adult ticket purchase. Adult tickets are $12 and available at www.flintcitybucks.com or at the stadium gates. Vehicle City Soccer Classic game tickets are also valid for Bucks game admission.

“This is a high-level and well-organized high school soccer tournament that we are excited to support,” said Costa Papista, president of the Flint City Bucks. “Local soccer talent abounds in Genesee County, and Powers Catholic and Grand Blanc are two shining examples. We look forward to watching and cheering on the local teams prior to our friendly finale in the evening.”