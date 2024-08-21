City of Flint continues to recover from internal network and internet outage

By EVM Staff

After a disruption to the City of Flint’s internal network and internet last week, the City’s IT Department continues to work closely with cybersecurity incident response experts and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to a press release on an Aug. 20, 2024, the disruption to the City’s network that began last Wednesday, August 14.

The ongoing disruption has led Flint City Council committee meetings to be cancelled for Aug. 21 due to technological and staffing issues, though the recent press release does note the city has been able to restore “some critical functions internally.”

That said, the City also “continues to ask for residents’ patience while the billing system remains offline. We want to emphasize that there will be no late fees or water shutoffs at this time. We appreciate everyone who has continued to pay their bills by cash and check,” the release reads.

“We are not out of the woods yet, but our team is working around the clock and making significant progress to overcome this cyber attack,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Attacks on our communities, organizations, and businesses are becoming more commonplace, but we will fight our way through. We appreciate the patience of the public while we are battling back.”

Service Impacts

A list of service impacts will be continuously updated on the City website as progress is made with the network disruption. City officials noted they expect gaps in service and continuous changes.

Public Safety

Emergency services, including 911, dispatch, law enforcement, and fire operations, are fully operational and unaffected. The Flint Police Department’s online reporting system Coplogic is available.

Payments

The City of Flint is able to receive payments by cash and check only at this time.

The City of Flint’s BS&A system is currently offline and the City is unable to receive online or credit card payments for water, sewer, and tax payments.

No late fees or penalties will be assessed, and no water shutoffs will happen during this time period.

Email, Phone, and Voicemail

Most City employees are able to access email.

The City phone system is still experiencing gaps in service. Please call during normal business hours and be patient if you are not able to reach us right away.

Voicemail is working intermittently, and some messages may have been lost.

View the City Directory:https://www.cityofflint.com/city-directory/

Website Access

The City’s website, www.cityofflint.com, is hosted on a separate server and is generally intact for visiting and navigation. Some linked platforms are unavailable, including BS&A (the City’s billing system).

GIS Maps are available.

The City’s job application portal NeoGov is available.

Public Works

Public Works services are fully operational, including waste collection, street maintenance, water and sewer utilities, and blight elimination.

Public Health

The Office of Public Health is fully operational. Flint residents can pick up free water testing kits and water filters at Flint City Hall or the City of Flint Service Center on Clio Rd