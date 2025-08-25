By EVM Staff

The City of Flint will offer a limited-time amnesty program meant to help residents resolve outstanding balances related to blight violations and structure fire cleanup costs.

In an August 25, 2025 press release, officials stated that from Sept. 8 to Sept. 21, “eligible residents will have the opportunity to significantly reduce what they owe” related to blight and fire fees.

The release notes that the amnesty program will be offered in two phases.

From Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, residents are asked to pay just 50 percent of their total balance, or from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, residents are asked to pay 75% of their total balance, with the rest forgiven.

“This program is about giving residents a fresh start,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley in the press announcement. “Whether it’s a blight violation or the aftermath of a structure fire, we want to make it easier for families to move forward and continue investing in their homes and neighborhoods.”

According to the release, the amnesty applies to balances associated with blight fines and abatement costs as well as structure fire fees. Calls to the city’s communications department and blight department were not answered by press time regarding who qualifies as an eligible resident under the newly-announced program.

Interested residents can make payments in person at Flint City Hall’s South Building during business hours or at the Clio Road Community Service Center on Wednesdays only. Online payments are also accepted at cityofflint.com, with a service fee for debit/credit card transactions.

For questions, the press release directs residents to contact the city’s Office of Blight Elimination at 810-237-2090 or email flintblight@cityofflint.com, or call the city’s Fire Bureau at 810-762-7336, option 0.