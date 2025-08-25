By EVM Staff

Kommuna Lux, an electrifying Klezmer-fusion band from Odesa, Ukraine, is coming back to Flint Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Known for their high-energy performances and heartfelt mission, Kommuna Lux has been touring internationally to raise funds and awareness for their homeland since the war started in 2022. They will perform tomorrow as part of the ongoing Levitt AMP Flint Music Series presented by Communities First, Inc. (CFI)



“We’re so pleased to bring Kommuna Lux back to Flint for a free concert that celebrates community and togetherness,” said Glenn Wilson, CEO and President of CFI. “The audience loved them when they were here last year, and we’re honored to have them back. This will be a memorable concert you won’t want to miss.”

According to a CFI press release, Kommuna Lux fuses “Klezmer, Balkan, Urban Chanson, and Ukrainian folk into a sound that’s both nostalgic and wildly energetic.”

Volodymyr Gitin, music director and clarinetist for Kommuna Lux, said, “We are very excited to be coming back to Flint (because) there was a very warm atmosphere and a special connection with the people. We would like to have this connection more and more.”

Since the war began, the group has raised thousands of dollars for medical supplies, frontline support, and humanitarian aid to support Ukraine. They also had one of their members leave the group to join the Ukrainian army, and many of the other members decided to use their music as a tool for unity, healing, and hope.

Kommuna Lux will perform from 6:30–8:30 p.m. on the back lawn of Totem Books, located at 620 W. Court St. in Flint.