By EVM Staff

Swartz Creek resident Santino Guerra was appointed to the Mott Community College (MCC) Board of Trustees during a special meeting held on August 26, 2025.

Guerra is filling the seat left vacant after Trustee Janet Couch resigned last month. His appointment is effective through December 2026.

“It is truly an honor to be appointed to the Mott Community College Board of Trustees,” said Guerra in a MCC press release. “I look forward to working with the board to maintain a high-quality, accessible, and affordable education for all.”

According to his LinkedIn page, Guerra currently serves as a federal officer with Customs and Border Protection (CBP). He was formerly a deputy with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, a substitute teacher, and served as Third Ward Flint City Councilman from 2017 to 2021.

“I was pleased so many residents were willing to serve their community by applying for the vacant trustee position,” said MCC Board of Trustees Chairman Jeffrey Swanson in the college’s press release. “I congratulate Mr. Guerra on his appointment and welcome him to the Mott Community College Board of Trustees. I look forward to serving with him.”

Guerra is a graduate of Kearsley High School and holds a bachelor degree in criminal justice from the University of Michigan-Flint. According to the MCC press release, he also graduated from the United States Customs and Border Protection Field Operations Academy in Brunswick, Georgia and completed the Summer Venture in Management Program at Harvard Business School.