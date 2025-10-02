By EVM Staff

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and Community Foundation of Greater Flint announced today that they are establishing a relief fund to support victims of the recent shooting and fire at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

In an Oct. 2 press release, the Community Foundation stated that the fund, which also seeks to help survivors, families, and the broader community surrounding the tragic events of Sept. 28, was launched with an initial grant of $250,000 from the Mott Foundation. That funding will be housed and run by the Community Foundation, which will also accept additional support from organizations and individuals.

“This was a terrible tragedy for our neighbors in Grand Blanc, and our hearts go out to everyone affected,” said Dan Kildee, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “This fund is about standing with our community, providing care, hope, and support to help people heal and come together stronger than before. We will work closely with local partners to ensure every resource reaches those who need it most.”

“In addition to supporting direct costs stemming from the tragedy, we want to help people heal and move forward in ways that will reduce fear and strengthen our shared sense of community,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “While Mott’s initial grant launched the fund, we’ll consider additional support as we learn more about what’s needed. We hope other foundations, businesses and individuals also will help to address immediate needs and support work toward a future where people won’t be afraid to attend church or school or gather in any other setting.”

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints acknowledges the tremendous outpouring of goodness from people around the world in response to this terrible tragedy,” said Lisa Hullinger, area relations manager. “The Church thanks all those caring so generously for those affected, including the Mott Foundation for this significant contribution to the Community Foundation that will assist victims, first responders and the broader community.”

For more information or to support the relief fund, those interested can visit grandblancrelief.org.