By EVM Staff

St. Francis Prayer Center has been awarded $87,000 by local philanthropy group Impact100 Genesee County.

Impact100 Genesee County, a chapter of nonprofit Impact100 Global, was founded in early 2023 with a mission “to build a dynamic and diverse membership of generous women who accelerate positive change in Genesee County,” according to its webpage.

This year’s “transformational grant,” was determined by a vote of the organization’s 92 members at an event known as “The Big Give,” held Sept. 24 at the Sloan Museum of Discovery.

According to the philanthropy group’s press release, St. Francis Prayer Center, will use the grant to continue its Dignity of a Good Night’s Sleep Project, which restores dignity to Flint residents—especially children—who are sleeping on floors by providing free beds and bedding. The grant will fund safe storage of their equipment to expand delivery capacity.

“We are thrilled with the momentum Impact100 Genesee County has built in just two short years,” said Katie Kool-Wray, President of Impact100 Genesee County, in the release. “Reaching 92 members and awarding $92,000 in grants is a powerful reminder of what happens when women join our resources together to make a difference.”

The other nonprofit finalists – ABC Youth, Crim Fitness Foundation, Ireland’s Dream, and Youth Arts: Unlocked – each received a grant of $1,250.

Since its founding, Impact100 Genesee County has granted $149,000 to local nonprofits. The organization is now recruiting new members for its 2026 grant year and will host its first event for the 2025–26 season on Wednesday, Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Damouni Orchard, 2391 W. Reid Rd. in Flint.