By EVM Staff

In an evening press release on September 29, 2025, Delrico J. Loyd, Chairman of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, declared a Local State of Emergency.

The action is in response to the tragic events that unfolded Sunday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, where a mass shooting and fire have devastated the community.

“We stand with the victims of this senseless act of violence and destruction that has struck at the heart of our community,” Loyd said. “Making this declaration ensures that we are doing everything in our power to protect our community, provide the necessary support, and stand shoulder to shoulder during this time of grief. My prayers, and the prayers of our entire board, are with everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

Under Michigan law, a local state of emergency declaration activates emergency operations plans and authorizes the furnishing of aid, assistance, and directives under those plans. The declaration enables Genesee County to request additional support and resources from the State of Michigan, including the deployment of emergency personnel and resources, and to expedite aid to residents and organizations directly impacted by the incident.

According to the press release, the Genesee County Board of Commissioners will continue to work closely with law enforcement and emergency management officials at the local, state, and national levels.