By EVM Staff

The Shelter of Flint plans to open its doors this evening to support single women and women with children through the coldest months of the winter season.

According to a Nov. 25 press release, Shelter of Flint will operate nighttime warming services at its family emergency shelter, located at 924 Cedar Street in Flint, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night between December 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026. The release notes a capacity of 47 people.

“Shelter of Flint saw a need,” Shelly Hoffman, the organization’s vice president and COO, said in the release. “And together, with a great number of community partners, [Shelter of Flint] was able to get a center up and running in a very short time.”

For those in need of daytime support, Catholic Charities offers a warming center at the Center of Hope, located at 812 Root Street in Flint, that is open to all populations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, with lunch served at 11:30 a.m.

While the Shelter of Flint will be offering its nighttime warming center to single women and women with children exclusively, single men and men with children are welcomed at the Center for Hope’s nighttime warming center, which opens for check-in at 6 p.m. each night. The center’s capacity is 98 people.