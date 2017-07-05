This month in The Village: July features storytelling, folk music, Lit Fest, Rumplestiltskin

Compiled by Meghan Christian

“This Month” highlights a selection of interesting events available to our readers — beginning after our hard copy publication date of July 6. It is not an exhaustive list, rather a sampling of opportunities in the city.

Minecraft

July 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29

3 p.m.

Flint Public Library, 1026 E. Kearsley St.

Admission: Free

For ages 10 and up, play Minecraft at the library. To register, call (810) 249 – 2569

Summer Reading Saturdays

July 8, 15, 22, 29

2 p.m.

Flint Public Library, 1026 E. Kearsley St.

Admission: Free

Explore the library and a special program begins each Saturday at 2 p.m. For more information, go to www.fpl.info.

Teen Tech Camp

July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28

2 – 5 p.m.

Flint Public Library, 1026 E. Kearsley St.

Admission: Free

Teens can explore tech applications. For more information and to register, call (810) 249 – 2569

Euchre Tournament

July 14

6:30 p.m.

St. George Orthodox Church, 5191 Lennon Rd.

Admission: $5

Enter this euchre tournament for a chance to win cash prizes. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, call (810) 732 – 0720

Michigan Storytellers Festival

July 15

9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Flint Public Library

Admission: Free

A day full of workshops and programs. An evening concert with professional tellers will go from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Flint Literary Festival: Flight

July 21

6 p.m.

Flint Public Library

Admission: Free

Kickoff of a two-day event with reading and book-signing reception by authors Christian Maul Rice and Kelsey Ronan. Details at https://www.flintliteraryfestival.org.

Flint Literary Festival: Flight Day Two

July 22

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Flint Public Library

Admission: Free

Panels, readings by 10 local writers, writers workshop, book fair, and culminating 6 p.m. reading by Sarah Carson and Christopher Paul Curtis. Details at https://www.flintliteraryfestival.org.

The Frog Prince

July 22

10 a.m.

F.A. Bower Theater

Admission: by donation

A morning performance and workshop on the lawn of the Flint Youth Theater. For ages three and up.

Flint Folk Music Festival

July 22

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Flint, 2474 S. Ballenger Hwy

Admission: $5 for Main Stage performances, all other events free

The Flint Folk Music Society presents the 18th folk music festival. Event includes a jam tent, a 50/50 raffle, and a ukulele raffle. Visit their site for more information at www.flintfolkmusic.org

34th Ophelia Bonner Scholarship Fund Run/Walk

July 29

8 a.m.

University Pavilion, University of Michigan-Flint

Admission with a t-shirt: $15 early registration, $20 late registration

Founded by the late Ophelia Bonner, this race is to raise funds for a scholarship fund for students graduating high school. Bobby Crim will be a special guest. For more information, call (810) 423-1384.

Rumpelstiltskin

July 29

10 a.m.

F.A. Bower Theater

Admission: by donation

A morning performance and workshop on the lawn of the Flint Youth Theater. For ages three and up.

EVM Managing Editor Meghan Christian can be reached at meghan.christian22@gmail.com. Items for the August “This Month” must be received by Aug 1 and should apply for events after Aug. 10, our hard copy publication date.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

