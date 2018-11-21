News Brief: African American Film Series continues at FIA with December, January, February shows

Communities First, Inc., and the Flint Institute of Arts continue their fourth annual African American Film Series, which began Nov. 15, with documentary films on Dec. 13, Jan. 10 and Feb. 14.

The Nov. 15 film was Brothers Hypnotic, in which eight sons of an anti-establishment jazz legend find the values their father taught them tested. Those to come are as follows:

Dec. 13 – Pacoima Stories: Land of Dreams. The 1,500-year history of an area in Los Angeles called Pacoima has a much richer tradition than the current image of a drug and gang hub.

Jan. 10 – The Possibility of Her. Twelve women of color in non-traditional careers or passions discuss their beginnings and challenges, gender norms, and misconceptions about women in their respective fields.

Feb. 14 – Love Jacked. Ed wants a dutiful daughter to run the family store, but Maya has ideas of her own, traveling to Africa and returning with a fiancé who is not what he seems.

All shows are at the FIA, 1120 E. Kearsley St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the films begin at 7 p.m. Discussion follows. Seating is limited to 300; donation of $5 per person suggested.

More information here.

–EVM Staff

