Coronavirus updates: Sloan Museum closed through March 20

Canceled Events

Friday, March 13 – All Scouts Family Fun Night: Michigan STEM at Longway Planetarium

Saturday, March 14 – Sensory-Friendly Planetarium Shows: Wonders of the Arctic

Saturday, March 14 – Trivia Night at Longway Planetarium

Friday, March 20 – Wolf Cub Scouts: Digging In The Past Overnight at Longway Planetarium

Saturday, March 21 – Girl Scout Brownies: Bugs Workshop

Check back soon for updates

We will continue to closely monitor the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, and will provide weekly updates, each Wednesday at 5 p.m. We will provide an update on our closure status by Wednesday, March 18 at 5 p.m.

Reschedule – Donate – Refund

If you have purchased tickets to any of our venues or events through March 20, you will have the opportunity to reschedule, turn your purchase into a donation, or receive a full refund. To submit a rescheduling, donation, or refund request, please email reservations@sloanlongway.org, and we will process your request as soon as possible.

Community Resources

We encourage you to use reliable sources of public health information to find out how you can protect yourself and prevent the spread of Coronavirus. We recommend the following resources:

• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

• World Health Organization

• Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

This is a particularly difficult time for our children, who rely on caring adults to feel safe and secure. You can help ease their anxiety by presenting age-appropriate information about the Coronavirus. We recommend Just For Kids: A Comic Exploring The New Coronavirus.

In this time of anxiety, we will strive to continue presenting inspiring science and history content through our social media channels. Please follow Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium on Facebook.