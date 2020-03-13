Coronavirus updates: Sloan Museum closed through March 20

Closed due to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the state of emergencies declared by both the State of Michigan and the City of Flint, Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium will close to the public at 5 p.m. today, Friday, March 13, and will remain closed through Friday, March 20. During this time period, all public shows, exhibits, events, and programs are canceled.
Canceled Events
Friday, March 13 – All Scouts Family Fun Night: Michigan STEM at Longway Planetarium
Saturday, March 14 – Sensory-Friendly Planetarium Shows: Wonders of the Arctic
Saturday, March 14 – Trivia Night at Longway Planetarium
Friday, March 20 – Wolf Cub Scouts: Digging In The Past Overnight at Longway Planetarium
Saturday, March 21 – Girl Scout Brownies: Bugs Workshop
Check back soon for updates
We will continue to closely monitor the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, and will provide weekly updates, each Wednesday at 5 p.m. We will provide an update on our closure status by Wednesday, March 18 at 5 p.m.
Reschedule – Donate – Refund
If you have purchased tickets to any of our venues or events through March 20, you will have the opportunity to reschedule, turn your purchase into a donation, or receive a full refund. To submit a rescheduling, donation, or refund request, please email reservations@sloanlongway.org, and we will process your request as soon as possible.
Community Resources
We encourage you to use reliable sources of public health information to find out how you can protect yourself and prevent the spread of Coronavirus. We recommend the following resources:
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
• World Health Organization
• Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
This is a particularly difficult time for our children, who rely on caring adults to feel safe and secure. You can help ease their anxiety by presenting age-appropriate information about the Coronavirus. We recommend Just For Kids: A Comic Exploring The New Coronavirus.
In this time of anxiety, we will strive to continue presenting inspiring science and history content through our social media channels. Please follow Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium on Facebook.