Choice Neighborhoods Team seeks five for $30 million HUD grant implementation

Charged with overseeing a $30 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant awarded to the City of Flint and the Flint Housing Commission, The Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Team announces five full-time employment positions.

Flint was one of five U.S. cities awarded neighborhood HUD grants in July. Tied to South Flint and specifically the Atherton East public housing complex, as detailed in a July EVM story, the grant will fund demolition of the obsolete apartments, construct new housing, and relocate families to neighborhoods better connected to public transportation, services, employment and schools. HUD Secretary Ben Carson visited Flint in July to announce and award the grant.

Applicants are sought for a Project Director; 2 Family Coaches at the Flint Housing Commission; and 2 Family Coaches at Mott Workforce Development.

For more information on the initiative in Flint and four other cities, see the HUD summary here.

