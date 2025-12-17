By EVM Staff

Flint City Hall will be closed multiple days in observance of the upcoming holidays.

According to a City of Flint press release on December 17, 2025, Flint City Hall will be closed to the public Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas as well as Dec. 31 and January 1, 2026 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. The Flint Customer Service Center on Clio Road will also be closed for the same dates.

The release also states that the red drop box in front of Flint City Hall will be available for residents to drop off water payments, property taxes, and other correspondence throughout the holidays, while police, fire, the water service center, and the wastewater plant will continue to operate 24 hours a day.

As for waste collection over the next two weeks, the city flagged that the service will be delayed by one day on both Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The city provided the below maps to show the adjustments.

Normal waste collection will resume the week of Jan. 5, according to the press release. Residents can call (810) 410-1134 with any questions or to report any problems with waste collection.