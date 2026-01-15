By EVM Staff

Flint City Bucks alumnus Donavan “Gusto” Phillip has won the 2025 MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded to the NCAA Division I (D1) men’s soccer player of the year.

The award, based on voting by D1 coaches, is considered the highest individual honor in college soccer and the equivalent to football’s Heisman Trophy. Established in 1967, the trophy is administered annually by United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC). Phillip was named the winner in a ceremony held Friday, January 9, 2026 in St. Louis.

According to a Bucks press release the next day, Phillip played one of the most dominant seasons in Bucks history in 2025, scoring 12 regular-season goals to earn the USL League Two “Golden Boot.” He added to that regular-season tally with five more goals in the playoffs, leading Flint City to the Central Conference title. Phillip was also named USL2 Player of the Year.

(Graphic courtesy Flint City Bucks)

In response to Phillip’s trophy win, Flint City head coach Paul Doroh commented: “I couldn’t be more pleased that Gusto received this award. I’m also very proud of the hard work he has put in to become the player he is. He has earned it. It’s rewarding to have a chance to work with a player like Gusto. He’s a phenomenal talent and person and I’m happy that the Flint City Bucks were able to be part of this incredible journey. We wish him every success in the future.”

This past fall as a junior at NC State University, Phillip tallied 19 goals as the Wolfpack reached the NCAA College Cup final and was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year. His college career began in 2023 at Oakland University, where he started 19 matches as a freshman, scoring five goals and assisting seven. He totaled six goals and four assists as a sophomore transfer at NC State.

Phillip was selected No. 62 in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft by Colorado Rapids.

Flint City alumni have now won MAC Hermann for two consecutive years, with 2023 midfielder Michael Adedokun also victorious after his 2024 season at Ohio State University.