The February issue of The East Village Magazine is coming to newsstands and homes soon! Can’t wait for your issue? Click below for a digital copy now. Happy reading!
About The Author
East Village Magazine
A Non-profit, Community News Magazine Since 1976
Related Posts
Today is “Count Day” for Flint Schools; “We want to make sure that all of our scholars are online, engaged, and connected.”…Anita Steward, Flint Community Schools superintendent
October 7, 2020
The East Village Magazine – June 2023
June 7, 2023