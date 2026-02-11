EVM Staff

The Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame (GFAASHOF) yesterday announced both its 2026 inductees and a new partnership with Flint Community Schools.

Inductees include Flint Northern High School’s three 1995 state champion teams — boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball, and boys’ wrestling — and pro golfer, Willie Mack III.

According to a GFAASHOF press release on Feb. 10, Mack began making a name for himself as an outstanding high school golfer at Grand Blanc High School, winning a number of matches and tournaments. He won the American Junior Golf Association’s 2006 Buick Junior Golf Tournament and became the first African American to win the Michigan Amateur in 2011.

Here’s the complete roster of GFAASHOF’s 2026 class of inductees:

Latanga Cox – Basketball, Flint Northwestern H.S., 1980

Desmon Farmer – Basketball, Flint Northwestern H.S., 2000

Michael Fordham – Football, Flint Central H.S., 1992

Jay Green – Basketball/Football, Flint Central H.S., 1990

Willie Mack III – Golf, Grand Blanc H.S./current professional

Reba Thigpen – Basketball, Flint Northern H.S., 1989

Kevin Tiggs – Basketball, Flint Northern H.S., 2003

Flint Northern H.S. 1995 State Championship Teams: Boys’ Basketball, Girls’ Basketball, Boys’ Wrestling

In addition to this year’s honorees, the GFSAAHOF announced a partnership with Flint Community Schools to provide financial support to the district’s athletic program.

“Flint Community Schools have been a powerhouse in Michigan high school athletics over the years, with many of its student-athletes moving on to outstanding careers at the college and professional levels,” said GFAASHOF President Anthony Alexander.

“Moreover, the vast majority of our Hall of Fame members made their names on the fields and courts of Flint high schools. By lending our support, the Greater Flint African Sports Hall of Fame wants to help ensure that Flint Community Schools’ strong athletic tradition continues as the district looks to the future with the construction of a new high school and athletic facilities.”

The 40th Annual Induction Ceremony & Dinner for the 2026 class will take place on March 22 at the Genesys Banquet & Conference Center in Grand Blanc Township at 4 p.m. Tickets are $50, and proceeds benefit the GFAASHOF scholarship fund and Flint Community Schools’ athletics department.

For more information or tickets, call 810-908-2244 or by email info@gfaashof.org.