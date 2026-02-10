By Kate Stockrahm

Flint City Councilwoman Candice Mushatt is asking Seventh Ward residents to reach out to her with infrastructure requests in their neighborhoods.

“It’s an opportunity for both neighborhood associations and individual residents, because everyone may not be a part of an association,” Mushatt explained. “It’s for anyone in the Seventh Ward who has some long standing issues that have been going on, whether it’s sidewalk repair, street, pavement, tree trimming. We have a lot of concerns about speed limit or specialized signage as well.”

Mushatt said she’s been speaking with residents across the Seventh Ward that say although American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds had been dedicated to sidewalk repair in their area, they didn’t see that work come to pass.

“One of the things I found was that sidewalk repair did not happen at the rate or in the way that I assumed it would happen once people received the X on their sidewalk square,” Mushatt said of those initial conversations. “And I had some residents saying, ‘Well, they do this every year. They just never repair them.’”

The councilwoman noted that she plans to seek funding for some projects through existing dollars, like the city’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program, but will also try to find other funding via the city’s street paving dollars, grants, or state aid, depending on what infrastructure projects residents tell her they need most in their neighborhoods.

To submit a project to Councilwoman Mushatt, Seventh Ward residents can email her at ccmushatt@cityofflint.com, call her office at 810-766-7418 extension 3163, or visit her during her City Hall office hours each Friday from 1-4 p.m.

She asked that all projects be submitted to her by no later than February 20, 2026.

“It’s literally just me trying to make sure that people see tangible change, right? As opposed to just hearing words and saying what I would like to do,” Mushatt told East Village Magazine of why she’s requesting residents’ infrastructure input. “It’s a way to get people back involved in government, back understanding their power as far as their voice, their needs, and their concerns, and then being able to see their tax dollars at work.”