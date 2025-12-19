By EVM Staff

FIM announced a $25,000 grant yesterday that will support the performance of a newly-commissioned piece of music this summer.

In its December 18, 2025 announcement, FIM explained that the grant came from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for the Celebrating America250: Arts Projects Honoring the National Garden of American Heroes. The funding, the release reads, “will support a newly commissioned piece of music to be performed by a collaborative ensemble of the Flint Symphony Orchestra (FSO), the Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra (FYSO), and a visiting youth orchestra from Limonest, France, as part of a community Fourth of July celebration in Flint.”

In a provided statement, NEA Senior Advisor Mary Anne Carter said, “As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, the National Endowment for the Arts is honored to support communities across the country in recognizing the individuals whose contributions have defined our history. FIM’s project in Flint plays a significant role in commemorating these heroes’ legacies while affirming the enduring role of the arts in shaping America’s future.”

According to the release, FIM plans to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary by collaborating with the City of Flint and community partners on its annual Fourth of July Celebration. The all-day event will feature live entertainment, culminating in a national headlining act and a fireworks display. As part of the festivities, the grant will fund an orchestral fanfare by Flint-native and Flint School of Performing Arts (FSPA) alumnus Jonathan Bailey Holland.

The NEA, named a “key partner” in President Donald Trump’s “Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday” Executive Order in FIM’s Dec. 18 press release, is supporting 50 arts projects honoring individuals featured in the planned National Garden of American Heroes. Holland’s fanfare will pay tribute to the Marquis de Lafayette, a crucial French ally during the American Revolution.

The piece also reflects a long-standing connection with FIM FSPA and Limonest, France through their youth orchestras’ partnership. Members of the French ensemble will join Flint musicians over the July 4 holiday to help premiere the work and celebrate this meaningful cultural exchange.

“It’s such an honor to be granted an opportunity to take part in this national celebration of our country’s history and recognize the many heroes responsible for our prosperity,” said Rodney Lontine, FIM President and CEO. “We’ve always known the importance of the arts as a cultural connector, and it’s a privilege to participate in this special, historical moment.”