Flint City Hall will closed Nov. 28, Nov. 29 for Thanksgiving

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Flint City Hall will be closed to the public Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. The building will reopen to the public Monday, December 2, with normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The city’s Customer Service Center on Clio Road will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will reopen to customers Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30. The red drop box in front of City Hall will be available for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence. Police, fire, the water service center, and the wastewater plant will continue to operate 24 hours a day.

The city also shared in a Nov. 21 press release that Priority Waste trash, compost, and recycling collection will be d elayed by one day for Thursday and Friday pickups only this week. Customers with regular Thursday pickups will have waste collection on Friday, Nov. 29, and Friday customers will have waste collection on Saturday, Nov. 30. The normal collection schedule will resume the following week.

