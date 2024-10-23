Flint Rep’s ‘Godspell’ extended to Nov. 3

By EVM Staff

There’s more “Godspell” at the FIM Flint Repertory Theatre this month.

The Rep’s expected four-week run of its very unexpected take on the musical has been been extended through November 3, 2024.

According to Ashley Poirior, FIM Manager of Patron Communications and Content Strategy, every performance across Godspell’s four-week run has sold out.

“That’s never happened since Flint Rep was created in 2018,” she shared in an email. “Not to mention that the show has gone viral, with more than 1 million social engagements across platforms and across the country.”

Aside from EVM’s positive review earlier this month, the musical is also receiving praise from other Michigan media outlets, with “Encore Michigan” noting the show’s surprising setting “amplifies the themes of sustenance, renewal, life, emotional rebirth, connection and the flow of fellowship and community.”

To the internet and media praise, Poirior said, “We are proud of this big win for the Rep – but we think this is a big win for Flint and its residents, too.”

The Rep’s “Godspell” was originally set to close on Oct. 20.

