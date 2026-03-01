EVM Staff

Given ongoing fluctuations in temperature, the City of Flint has experienced a number of water main breaks and pothole issues this winter season.

In acknowledgement, the City issued a press release on Friday, citing its “sincere thanks to residents for reporting potholes and water main breaks, helping crews identify areas in need of repair,” and stating that community reports “play a vital role in improving roadway conditions across the city.”

According to the release, the city’s street maintenance team is working 10-hour shifts to address an “increasing number of issues directly related to an especially cold, bitter winter,” and, to date, crews have used roughly 150 tons of cold patch material to fill potholes throughout Flint.

“We appreciate residents taking the time to report potholes — it helps us prioritize and respond more efficiently,” said Dan Schiller of the Street Maintenance Department in the release. “Our crews are committed to making meaningful improvements, and we will continue to be responsive as we work through these conditions.”

The city encouraged residents to continue to report potholes and water main breaks by calling the Flint’s dedicated hotlines (810-766-7343 for potholes or 810-766-7202 for water main breaks) or by submitting requests through the City’s website at cityofflint.com/street-maintenance.

According to a separate release from Jason Lorenz, Communications Manager for the city, Flint experienced over 400 water main breaks last winter.

