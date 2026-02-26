By Paul Rozycki

As we begin 2026, most of the political attention has been on the national level and, to some extent, the state level. Will the Democrats be able to gain a majority in the U.S. Congress? Who will win Michigan’s gubernatorial nominations? What party will control the Michigan House and Senate?

Yet for all the focus on those levels of government, there is also a great need for committed, competent individuals to run on the local level here in Flint.

In many ways it is local government that has the greatest impact on our daily lives. It determines what kind of police protection we have; how often our trash is picked up; how quickly the snow is plowed; what our kids learn in school; and, as we know all too well in Flint, the quality of the water we drink.

Like the deep division we’ve seen on the national level, we have also seen a deeply divided Flint City Council fight and argue with each other – at times accomplishing little but deadlock.

Whatever one’s party or view on the issues of the day, in the final analysis, the basic work of government must be done by someone. For when government work is left undone, it opens the door to dictators who say “give me all the power and I’ll take care of it.”

And before we lament the idea of “Politician” as a profession, please allow me to offer that one doesn’t need to be a “politician” to hold office or make a difference. It just takes a willingness to work with others, learn some basic facts, and produce worthwhile results. Local governments need more individuals who are willing to do just that.

Some of those opportunities are now presenting themselves here in Flint and Genesee County. In the weeks and months to come, those who are interested in making a difference locally can decide to run, file the needed petitions, and seek the support of voters.

You could be that person.

Take the time to consider the difference you could make during these challenging times and consider picking up a petition and running.

The City of Flint

This year voters in Flint will elect a mayor and nine members of the City Council. Petitions are now available at the City Clerk’s office for those who would like to run for either office, and here are the requirements:.

Those planning to run for either office must have been registered voters in the city since April 21, 2025 – one year prior to the filing deadline for nominating petitions.

Those running for City Council must be residents of the ward they wish to represent and collect at least 75 signatures from registered voters in that ward. Should they win, they must also continue to reside in the ward they represent throughout their service, per the Flint City Charter. A map of Flint’s wards is available on the city’s website.

Those wishing to run for mayor must collect at least 600 signatures from registered voters in the City of Flint.

Petitions can be picked up from the Flint City Clerk’s office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The signed and completed petitions must be dropped off at the same office before the April 21 deadline. (There has been some confusion already, so to repeat: the petitions must be dropped off at the Flint City Clerk’s office, not the Genesee County Clerk’s office.) Additional information is available from the City Clerk’s office at 810-766-7413.

If there are more than two candidates for an office, a primary election on Aug. 4 will determine which two candidates will run in the general election on Nov. 3. Those elected will serve from November 2026 to November 2030.

What follows is the current list of potential candidates for mayor and city council as of Feb. 5 from the Flint City Clerk’s office. This list is tentative, as much can change by the April 21 deadline. All are considered potential candidates until petitions are turned in and certified.

The mayoral election

Flint’s incumbent mayor, Sheldon Neeley, is running for reelection, and according to city clerk records, Linda Anthony, Jordan Cummings, Ian Diem, AC Dumas, Jannean Orr, and Micaiah J. Owens have all taken out petitions to run for the seat.

The Flint City Council

First Ward

Incumbent First Ward Councilmember Leon El-Alamin is planning to run for reelection in the Third Ward as a result of ward boundary changes in 2024. He was originally elected to replace Councilman Eric Mays, who passed away two years ago. According to the Flint City Clerk, potential candidates include John Billings, Dione Freeman, Cynthia Haynes, Skeetter D. Holmes, Aston Marion, and Arthur Woodson.

Second Ward

Incumbent Councilwoman Dr. Ladel Lewis is running for reelection in the Second Ward. Maurice Davis, who ran in 2021, has said he plans to run again, and due to ward boundary changes LaShawn Johnson, the current Third Ward councilperson, will be seeking reelection in the Second Ward as well. Other potential candidates are Willie L. Buford, Renell Echols, LaQuindra P. Hodge, LaTerrica Stegall, Desonia Swinson-Boyce, and Audrey Young.

Third Ward

As noted, incumbent Third Ward Councilperson LaShawn Johnson will run in the Second Ward and current First Ward Councilperson Leon El-Alamin will be seeking reelection in the Third. Other potential candidates are Beverly Biggs-Leavy, Terez Glenn, Rich Jones, and Robb Kibby.

Fourth Ward

Incumbent Fourth Ward Councilperson Judy Priestley is running for reelection. Others who have taken out petitions are Jeffrey August, Tracy Frazier, Larry J. Smith, Kane Symons, Nathan Town, Christopher A. Utech, and Ramie Yelle.

Fifth Ward

Incumbent Jerri Winfrey-Carter, currently the longest-serving member of the council, announced that she is not running for reelection in late January. Those who have taken out petitions for the Fifth Ward are Joel Arnold, Wantwaz Davis, Jeron Dotson, Leonard J. Fox, DeWaun E. Robinson, and Cordell Tipton.

Sixth Ward

Tonya Burns is the current incumbent in the Sixth Ward. She has not yet taken out a petition to run again, according to city clerk records. Iyanna Johnson and Reneta Richard have picked up petitions for the ward.

Seventh Ward

Seventh Ward incumbent Candice Mushatt is running for reelection. William A. Alvin and Darell Brown have also taken out petitions to run.

Eighth Ward

Incumbent Dennis Pfeiffer announced that he will not be seeking reelection in early January. Brandan Jamison is the only person to have taken out a petition to run in the Eighth Ward thus far.

Ninth Ward

Jonathan Jarrett is the incumbent councilperson from the Ninth Ward. He replaced former Councilwoman Eva Worthing after winning a special election triggered by Worthing’s resignation. Councilman Jarrett has not taken out a petition to run again in the Ninth, and so far only Michael Harris is considered a potential candidate for the ward.

Flint Board of Ed & Mott Community College Board of Trustees

While school board elections haven’t received much coverage so far, Flint voters will also be electing several members to both the Flint Board of Education and the Mott Community College Board of Trustees.

For the Flint Community Schools Board, three incumbent trustees are up for reelection: President Joyce Ellis-McNeal, Trustee Terae King Jr., and Vice President Laura MacIntyre.

On the Mott Community College Board of Trustees, Trustee John Daly and recently-appointed Trustee Santino Guerra are both up for reelection.

As petitions are filed and the names of the candidates emerge, I encourage you to take the time to learn about who they are, what they stand for, and how well they can make government work. Also take the time to consider who should think about running. It might be someone you know who is competent and willing to tackle a new task. Or it might be you. Sometimes the best leaders are those who don’t give themselves that label. The competence and effectiveness of local government matters to all of us. You could be the one to make it happen if you run.

Editor’s Note: This article originally ran in East Village Magazine’s February 2026 print edition. Since publication, several additional possible candidates have picked up petitions to run for Flint City Council. Those candidates, as of Feb. 24, were LaTerrica Stegall in the Second Ward; Joel Arnold, Leonard J. Fox, and Cordell Tipton in the Fifth Ward; Reneta Richard in the Sixth Ward; and Michael Harris in the Ninth Ward. The above article was edited to add those potential candidates’ names.

