Gloria Coles Flint Public Library, Comma Bookstore to host ‘2024 Banned Book Week Read-In’ event

This week, September 22 to 28, is national Banned Books Week, which launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in libraries, bookstores, and schools.

According to a press release from the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library, among the books sought to be banned are Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Catcher in the Rye, The Bluest Eye, and the Harry Potter series.

“According to the American Library Association in 2023 a record 4,240 individual book titles were challenged in the United States,” the library’s release reads.

“Nearly 50% of books targeted for book bans and censorship in 2023 represented the voices and lived experiences of Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), and individuals who identify as LGBTQ+,” added Taliah Abdullah, Director of Gloria Coles Flint Public Library. “Public libraries and local bookstores stand united advocating for our community to have the freedom to read and access diverse materials, trusting individuals and families to make informed choices.”

In an effort to promote unrestricted reading, the library is teaming up with Comma Bookstore & Social Hub to host a public read-in on Saturday, Sept. 28. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the motivations behind book censorship, uncover common themes, and discover ways to advocate for books.

The event is for all ages and will take place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library, located at 1026 E. Kearsley St. in Flint, Mich. For more information about the event please contact, Shana Rowser, Marketing & Community Relations Coordinator, at srowser@fpl.info or 810.249.2044.

