By Canisha Norris

In 2023, Shareka Howard, along with her two daughters Shiann, 28, and Patrice, 16, started their Flint-based, eco-friendly and sustainable fashion label, Understand the Brand.

Their motto, “Only the understood can understand,” captures their work: clothing that speaks for those who wear it.

“We make clothes to build people’s confidence,” Patrice explained. “You don’t have to change yourself to be who you are, you can just wear your clothes and let them speak for you.”

“The clothing describes the person wearing it,” Shiann added. “Allowing your clothing to tell your story.”

The mother-daughter trio uses a collaborative approach to craft the pieces in their brand. One person may start the design, but if she gets stuck on some aspect, another will help complete the piece or the group may discuss together and help with details or additions.

Shareka, the most experienced sewer, does a majority of the brand’s sewing, though each of the Howards does some sewing of their own pieces in the collection. Knitting and crocheting are also in the trio’s skillset – something they hope to incorporate as they get further into their brand.

A look from Understand the Brand’s segment called “Understanding Casual” featuring model Jayden Jolly. (Photo by Shawny Neubecker of Tru Heart Photo)

For Shareka, sewing is part of her family’s legacy. Her mother taught her how to sew, and her grandmother had taught her mother, so the skill is something she says has been in her family for generations.

When her daughters were younger, Shareka would sew their Halloween costumes, school performance outfits, and dance attire – always by hand. And today, all of the pieces from Understand the Brand are hand-sewn with needle and thread.

“My oldest daughter would always draw designs and tear clothes apart and make different pieces,” Shareka explained of how the family’s clothing line came to be. “We decided we’ll put it all together and turn it into a brand.”

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, the trio produced a “Harlem Renaissance” themed fashion show, held at the Flint Cultural Center Academy. Admission was free, with the event meant to honor the Rev. Dr. King Jr. and celebrate Black culture, creativity and community through fashion, art and youth leadership.

Patrice noted that the show was part of highlighting the brand’s mission of empowerment and commitment not only to fashion but community elevation.

“We want to keep having our own fashion shows and shedding light on Black entrepreneurs here in Flint, or young businesses in general,” the family shared. The family explained that their goal is to uplift young and developing businesses, building a creative network where everyone can shine. “We want to give light to other people who don’t necessarily have their own voice,” Patrice said.

As for the style of Understand the Brand, the Howards described their clothing as unique and sustainable. “Everything we do is upcycled,” Shareka said.”We are very big on the environment – so taking things that are used or from the resale shop, and we create it into new things.”

Growing up, the girls said they wore many thrifted pieces and hand-me-downs. Not always being able to afford the newest trends, and sometimes getting bullied, they got creative in redesigning their clothes. They said this sometimes meant getting bullied, but the experience ultimately inspired their brand.

“At the time we weren’t as savvy but we loved what we made,” Shainn explained over email. “This inspired us, motivated us to encourage one another to be bold and confident, using the resources around us. We can create something from nothing, curate a statement piece describing you.”

This August, the Howards said they plan to bring their brand back out into the community with a street fashion show at Windiate Park, a space their family’s nonprofit, Howard’s Helping Hands, has adopted. They said the event will feature vendors and fellow designers, continuing their commitment to collaboration, visibility, and pride.

Lead photo credit: Group photo of the Understand the Brand team, designs, models, audience members and participants from prior shows at the brand’s Harlem Renaissance Fashion Show in January 2026. (Photo by Shawny Neubecker of Tru Heart Photo)