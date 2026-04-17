By EVM Staff

The Board of Trustees of the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library (GCFPL) today announced the appointment of Desmond J. London Sr. as the library’s new executive director.

According to a library press release, “London’s appointment marks a historic milestone” as he becomes the first African American man to serve as executive director in the library’s 175-year history.

“I am honored to serve as Executive Director of the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library,” London shared in the same press release. “What excites me most is the opportunity to work alongside a dedicated and talented staff while building meaningful connections across the Flint community. This library stands on a powerful legacy of service, resilience, and access, and I look forward to honoring that history while helping shape a future where the library continues to be a cornerstone for learning, opportunity, and community growth.”

Desmond J. London Sr. will serve as Gloria Coles Flint Library Executive Director starting on April 27, 2026. He is the first African American man to serve as the library’s director in its 175-year history. (Photo courtesy Desmond London)

According to the press release, in his most recent role as Assistant Branch Manager with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, London managed daily operations of a high-traffic branch, supervised diverse staff teams, supported budgeting and policy implementation, and helped expand community-centered programming. His leadership also included collection development oversight, staff training and mentorship, and partnership building with schools, cultural organizations, and local stakeholders.

London holds a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a Bachelor of Science in Information Studies and Technology.

In his new role, London shared the he hopes to lead GCFPL into its next chapter of growth and transformation, with a continued focus on literacy, digital inclusion, workforce development, lifelong learning, and community-centered services.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Desmond to Flint at such an important moment for our Library,” said Board President Heather Kale. “As we actively engage in our strategic planning process, his experience in library systems, paired with his collaborative and innovative leadership style, positions us to be both thoughtful and forward-looking. We are confident in his ability to build strong relationships, support staff, and help translate vision into action for our community.”

London will take over the library’s top post on April 27, 2026 from Interim Executive Director Ann Manko.

Manko, an Adult Services Librarian at GCFPL, has been serving as interim since the library’s former executive director, Taliah Abdullah, stepped down in June 2025.

In today’s press release, the Board noted that Manko, “stepped forward during a critical time, providing steady leadership that not only ensured continuity but also moved key projects and priorities forward. Her commitment to the Library, its staff, and the community has been both meaningful and impactful.”

The library also announced that the community is welcomed to a free ice cream social event to meet its new Executive Director. That event, dubbed “Chill with the new ED: Ice Cream Social” will take place on May 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the library’s C.S. Mott Community Foundation Room.