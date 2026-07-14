By EVM Staff

In response to dangerously high temperatures predicted this week, the City of Flint will activate cooling centers to provide residents a place to escape the heat.

According to a July 13 press release from the City, cooling centers will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “The National Weather Service is forecasting heat index values above 100 degrees across the Flint area,” the release reads.

The following locations will serve as cooling centers:

Mays Senior & Community Center

1002 W. Home Ave.



1002 W. Home Ave. McKinley Community Center

249 Peer Ave.



249 Peer Ave. The Dome at Flint City Hall

1101 S. Saginaw St.



Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, wear lightweight clothing, and check on older adults, relatives, neighbors, and anyone who may be especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

The City will continue monitoring weather conditions and will provide updates if cooling center hours are extended or additional resources become available, according to the release.

For additional information, residents may contact the City of Flint Information Desk at 810-410-2020, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.