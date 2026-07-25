By EVM Staff

Early voting for the primary election in the City of Flint begins today, Saturday, July 25, 2026, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 2.

Early voting hours, according to a press release from the Flint City Clerk’s office, are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends (July 25 and 26, Aug. 1 and 2) and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Early voting takes place in Flint City Council Chambers, located on the third floor of Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St. For additional information about the August 4, 2026 Primary Election in general, the Flint City Clerk’s Office suggests contacting them at (810) 766-7413.