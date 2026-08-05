By EVM Staff
With more than a few crowded primary races this cycle, City of Flint residents saw a host of new and familiar candidates for local office on their Aug. 4 ballots.
While certification is yet to come, here are the unofficial results of the 2026 Flint primary election for City of Flint Mayor and Flint City Council representatives as of 3:35 a.m. this morning with all precincts reporting:
City of Flint Mayor:
- Sheldon A. Neeley: 5,132 votes (42.79%)
- Tonya Burns: 3,913 (32.63%)
- Roshanda Womack: 1,709 (14.25%)
- Micaiah Owens: 1,195 (9.96%)
- Unassigned Write-Ins: 44 (0.37%)
First Ward Flint City Council Representative:
- Arthur Woodson: 625 (41.95%)
- Debra J. Coleman: 471 (31.61%)
- Cynthia Haynes: 384 (25.77%)
- Unassigned Write-Ins: 10 (0.67%)
Second Ward Flint City Council Representative:
- LaShawn Johnson: 698 (41.01%)
- Ladel Lewis: 426 (25.03%)
- Maurice Davis: 277 (16.27%)
- Audrey Young: 197 (11.57%)
- LaQuindra Hodge: 95 (5.58%)
- Unassigned Write-Ins: 9 (0.53%)
Fifth Ward Flint City Council Representative:
- Joel Arnold: 465 (34.78%)
- DeWaun Robinson: 406 (30.37%)
- Wantwaz Davis: 364 (27.23%)
- Jeron Dotson: 95 (7.11%)
- Unassigned Write-Ins: 7 (0.52%)
Eighth Ward Flint City Council Representative:
- Ezekiel Harris: 752 (57.80%)
- Casey Lester: 406 (31.21%)
- Brandon Jamison: 139 (10.68%)
- Unassigned Write-Ins: 4 (0.31%)
As for Genesee County millage proposals also on Flint primary ballots this year, all three received majority approval.
The Emergency Medical Services Millage renewal proposal received a yes vote from a little over 73% of the county’s primary voters; the Genesee County Arts Education & Cultural Enrichment Millage renewal received around 67.5% approval; and the Genesee County Mass Transportation Authority Millage renewal received around 64% approval.
This is a developing story.