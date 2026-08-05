By EVM Staff

With more than a few crowded primary races this cycle, City of Flint residents saw a host of new and familiar candidates for local office on their Aug. 4 ballots.

While certification is yet to come, here are the unofficial results of the 2026 Flint primary election for City of Flint Mayor and Flint City Council representatives as of 3:35 a.m. this morning with all precincts reporting:

City of Flint Mayor:

Sheldon A. Neeley: 5,132 votes (42.79%)

Tonya Burns: 3,913 (32.63%)

Roshanda Womack: 1,709 (14.25%)

Micaiah Owens: 1,195 (9.96%)

Unassigned Write-Ins: 44 (0.37%)

First Ward Flint City Council Representative:

Arthur Woodson: 625 (41.95%)

Debra J. Coleman: 471 (31.61%)

Cynthia Haynes: 384 (25.77%)

Unassigned Write-Ins: 10 (0.67%)

Second Ward Flint City Council Representative:

LaShawn Johnson: 698 (41.01%)

Ladel Lewis: 426 (25.03%)

Maurice Davis: 277 (16.27%)

Audrey Young: 197 (11.57%)

LaQuindra Hodge: 95 (5.58%)

Unassigned Write-Ins: 9 (0.53%)

Fifth Ward Flint City Council Representative:

Joel Arnold: 465 (34.78%)

DeWaun Robinson: 406 (30.37%)

Wantwaz Davis: 364 (27.23%)

Jeron Dotson: 95 (7.11%)

Unassigned Write-Ins: 7 (0.52%)

Eighth Ward Flint City Council Representative:

Ezekiel Harris: 752 (57.80%)

Casey Lester: 406 (31.21%)

Brandon Jamison: 139 (10.68%)

Unassigned Write-Ins: 4 (0.31%)

As for Genesee County millage proposals also on Flint primary ballots this year, all three received majority approval.

The Emergency Medical Services Millage renewal proposal received a yes vote from a little over 73% of the county’s primary voters; the Genesee County Arts Education & Cultural Enrichment Millage renewal received around 67.5% approval; and the Genesee County Mass Transportation Authority Millage renewal received around 64% approval.

This is a developing story.