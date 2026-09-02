By Nathan Waters

The ghost and ghouls, creepies and crawlies have come out of hibernation early as the Flint Short Film Freakout is slithering its way back into downtown Flint.



The second annual event begins at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 5 at Flint Local 432. It runs throughout the day, with 40 films selected for viewing from the over 70 submitted.

Films are required to be under 18 minutes long, with some as few as four minutes.

“[Submissions] could be scary, silly, experimental, or just plain weird,” said host Chris Ringler of The Flint Monster Society, organizer of the festival.

The event is free to attend and will be followed by an awards ceremony. Attendees can bring their own chairs and snacks.

There is no restriction on who might attend, but those who would like to join should use their discretion.

“The event is intended for adults, [but] I don’t want to show something that would be too much for most audiences,” Ringler said. “I hope people come out for a film, or for the whole day. There are some really fun movies on tap, with the last block of the day all being Michigan movies. There are some amazingly talented people in and around the area, and some awesome people putting on weird and spooky events, and it’s my hope that in some small way I can inspire people to pursue their weirdness, or simply enjoy the great horror events happening in the county.”

Further details can be found on the Facebook pages of the Flint Short Film Freakout or The Flint Monster Society.