The November edition of The East Village Magazine is on it’s way to newsstands and mailboxes now, but you can see the digital copy below:Skip to PDF content
About The Author
East Village Magazine
The East Village Magazine is a community news magazine founded in July 1976 which publishes information about neighborhood preservation and improvement issues for about 15,000 readers in the Flint area. It is published by the Village Information Center, Inc., a 501(c) (3) nonprofit corporation, on the second Saturday of each month.
Related Posts
UM-Flint to relaunch Michigan Times
January 13, 2026
Education Beat: School closures put on hold as Flint School officials search for deficit solutions
November 21, 2019
Commentary: What lies ahead for Flint’s colleges? — Centennials, conflict, change, and challenges
September 29, 2023
Hamady Food Center opens with hope for a new generation
July 28, 2018