News Brief: 100K Ideas designers forum Oct. 24

“100K Ideas,” a Flint-based nonprofit, will host a how-to forum for designers, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Ferris Wheel, 615 Saginaw St.

“Inform, Inspire and Invent” will feature design professionals in a roundtable discussion, to offer advice and share best practices with product developers, aspiring inventors and design students. Participants can bring ideas and sketches for professional feedback.

“This is a great opportunity for design professionals to come together and share skill sets,” said David Ollila, president of 100K Ideas, which exists to support entrepreneurial creativity. “We’re thrilled to be hosting such a collaborative event.”

This event is free and open to the public.

