News Brief: Sports mindfulness expert, comedian highlight free seminar Oct. 25

George Mumford, sports speaker, will headline “Athletics 2.0 – Pure Performance,” a mindfulness seminar, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct 25, at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, 3501 Lapeer Rd.

Presented by the Crim Fitness Foundation, the event also features comedian and Flint native Travis Thomas.

Mumford, basketball player and roommate of Julius Irving, overcame injury and addiction to become a stress-reduction coach in professional sports, notably with the L.A. Lakers. He is author of The Mindful Athlete: Secrets to Pure Performance.

The event is free; doors open at 5 p.m. Register here or call or email: 810-235-5566, info@crim.org.

—EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

