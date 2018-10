News Brief: Health Coalition seeks Medicaid focus group Nov. 3

The Greater Flint Health Coalition is seeking 10 Flint residents to offer ideas on Medicaid expansion. The focus group will gather at 3 p.m. Nov. 3, at the Neighborhood Engagement Hub office, 3216 M.L. King Ave. Snacks are provided, and each participant will receive a $25 gift card. To register, contact Karl Olmsted: ko@olmstedassociates.com or 810.232.0070.

–EVM Staff

