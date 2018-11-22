News Brief: R&B star Melvin Davis appearing at Totem Books Dec. 8

Detroit-based R&B artist Melvin Davis performs 7-9 p.m. Dec. 8 at Totem Books, 620 W. Court St.

Inspired by Little Richard and Sam Cooke, Davis is a bass player, vocalist, keyboard player, songwriter and music producer. He has collaborated with a host of artists, including Smokey Robinson, Chaka Khan, David Ruffin, The Pointer Sisters, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and Queen Latifah. He has been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with both Johnny Carson and Jay Leno. He co-wrote the theme song for Soul Train, and has appeared in several films, including “Coming to America,” with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

Tickets for seating or standing are available by calling 810-407-6402.

