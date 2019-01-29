Feb. 23 “Unity in Diversity” celebration offers interfaith artistry to increase understanding

“Unity In Diversity,” an interfaith and intercultural festival, will celebrate diversity in Flint beginning at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Insight Institute of Neurosurgery and Neuroscience, 4800 Saginaw St.

The 4th annual event features local artists and performers. Co-founder Muna Jondy, Flint-based attorney and member of the Flint Islamic Center, said, “something artistic” is what the community needs in the midst of tension around immigration and global events.

Organizers say the concert will feature diverse performances, and some audience participation, including music, dance, spoken word, and story telling. Local physician Bobby Mukkamala returns as emcee.

Rev. Jeremy Peters of Court Street United Methodist Church, said that each year some world event gives a new sense of urgency to interfaith understanding, noting that this year the event comes in the wake of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

Sponsors of the Unity In Diversity event include the Flint Islamic Center, the Flint Jewish Federation, Court Street United Methodist Church, and Mott Community College.

For more information, contact Carrie Walling, cbwallingflint@gmail.com, 810-247-3408.

–EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

