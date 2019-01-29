No waste collection in Flint Wednesday, Thursday Jan. 30-31 due to frigid temps

Just received from Candice Mushatt, City of Flint Communications Director

Waste Collection Suspended for Wednesday Jan.30 and Thursday Jan. 31 Due to Inclement Weather

Due to inclement weather conditions waste services for Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 and Thursday, Jan, 31, for the City of Flint will be delayed this week due to the National Weather Service wind chill warning regarding dangerously low, below-zero temperatures starting at 6 p.m. tonight.

Waste Services for the Wednesday and Thursday routes will resume next week, Mushatt said.

