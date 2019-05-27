News Brief: Aspiring photographers offered chance to network, learn from pros

Three award-winning commercial photographers will be available to network and talk with aspiring photographers from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 13 at Foster Coffee Company at the Ferris Wheel, 615 S. Saginaw St. in downtown Flint.

Khalid Ibrahim, Leigh Ann Cobb and Marek Dziekonski will share stories about how they entered their field, why they love what they do, and offer insights on furthering creative careers, according to Heather Kale, Ferris general manager.

Ticket are $5 and are available for preorder at Fostercoffee.com.

Ibrahim’s client list includes Michigan State University, Amazon and Urban Outfitters. His website is Eatpomegranate.com.

Cobb’s work has been seen in several fashion, arts and photography publications and has aided several local businesses. Her website is http://www.leighanncobb.com.

Dziekonski’s clients include 20thCentury Fox, Adweek, and AAA Life. His website is https://www.53ne.com.

–EVM Staff

